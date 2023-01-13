 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

