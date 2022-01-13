For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
