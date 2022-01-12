 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

