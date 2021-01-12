Tulsa's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
