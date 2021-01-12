 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Local Weather

