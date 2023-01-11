 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

