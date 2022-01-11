 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

