For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. …
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 16 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 deg…
Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is …
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 36F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should b…