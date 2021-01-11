This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
