Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.