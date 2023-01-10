Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa
