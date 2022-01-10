Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.