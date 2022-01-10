This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 16 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 deg…
Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is …
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 36F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should b…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for…