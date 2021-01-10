Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.