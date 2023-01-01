 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

