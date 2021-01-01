This evening in Tulsa: Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
