As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be — right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.

The term Tornado Alley was coined 70 years ago by two U.S. Air Force meteorologists, Capt. Robert C. Miller and Maj. Ernest J. Fawbush, in 1952. The two published a research article highlighting severe weather activity in Texas and Oklahoma. The name stuck.

But before I dive into answering the question of whether or not Tornado Alley is shifting, let’s start with why tornadoes are frequent in this part of the country to begin with.

Geographically, the Plains are a prime area for tornadic development. This part of the country is flat and a collision zone for two air masses: the humid, warm air mass from the Gulf of Mexico and the cool, dry air mass coming off the Rocky Mountains. As storm systems eject from the Rockies, that cool air undercuts the warm, moist air over the Plains and becomes a hotbed for these violent storms to develop.

The area typically considered to be Tornado Alley includes Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota. However, over the last 20 years, states east of the region, including the Midwest, Mississippi River Valley and the southeastern United States, have seen an uptick in the occurrence of tornadic activity.

So has it really shifted? I went to Dr. Harold Brooks, senior scientist with the National Severe Storms Laboratory, for answers.

“Tornado Alley is really not well defined. That’s first and foremost,” Brooks said. “People tend to say it has moved, when in reality we are just changing the definition of it.”

Brooks said Tornado Alley is more of an "L-shape" across the country, which extends down the Plains states and then has a pivot point in southern Oklahoma and extends toward Mississippi.

This pivot point in southern Oklahoma is where we see the max occurrence of tornadoes, but it moves slightly each year.

“The overall shift or change has been relatively small but physically real,” Brooks said. “We are talking about a 10% change in 40 years.”

So then the question goes to why has there been a shift? There are several answers, really. First is a slight movement in the overall origin of tornadic development, but also the number of recorded tornadoes to the east has been attributed to technological advances.

“In 2007 we switched to a higher resolution radar,” said Steve Piltz with the Tulsa National Weather Service office. “We are seeing radar signatures indicative to spin-up tornadoes that we wouldn’t have seen before, so more NWS offices have documented those over the years now.”

Brooks added there has been a shift east in the origin of tornadic development. He citied the 1878 American geologist John Wesley Powell and his work with defining the 100th meridian west. Powell drew an invisible line down the center of the country as a boundary between the humid, eastern United States and the dry, arid western U.S. Not surprisingly, the 100th meridian cuts right through Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

How does this relate to our day-to-day weather? It is usually the average location of the dry line, and as I have noted in previous columns, the dry line is typically the ignition for supercell tornadic development.

The average location of the "effective 100th meridian" has shifted slightly to the east, which would mean tornadic development may be shifting slightly east, as well, Brooks explained.

But it is important to remember that this definition change of where Tornado Alley is located doesn’t change for Oklahoma.

“In Oklahoma we are actually on the edge of the defined increase,” Piltz said. “And it is concerning for some local meteorologists that people will believe otherwise and won’t take precautions as seriously.”

So the bottom line is that the notion that Tornado Alley has moved east depends on changing the definition, as Tornado Alley is not a well-defined region. Being prepared, especially in Oklahoma where we continue to see tornadic activity max out in the spring, is of the utmost importance for safety.

