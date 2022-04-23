Another day, another wind advisory for eastern Oklahoma.

Seems like it’s been a touch windy this season, has it not? I’ve received the same question from many of you: “Is it windier this season than normal?”

According to the records with Tulsa National Weather Service, from 1970 to 2022, January averaged a wind speed of 9.6 mph; February, 10.1 mph; March, 11.1 mph; and April, 11.4 mph.

This year alone, our winds averaged 8.9 mph in January; 10.7 mph in February; 10.6 mph in March; and 12.5 mph in April.

This makes February and April of 2022 windier than average so far.

Steve Piltz with the Tulsa NWS confirmed that we have had several large storm systems move across the country that caused gusty winds over large areas. Those big storms affected the area for longer than usual.

Winds remain gusty going into the start of the weekend as an approaching cold front moves through. A wind advisory is in effect for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with gusts up to 40 mph at times.

Featured video:

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.