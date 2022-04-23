Another day, another wind advisory for eastern Oklahoma.
Seems like it’s been a touch windy this season, has it not? I’ve received the same question from many of you: “Is it windier this season than normal?”
According to the records with Tulsa National Weather Service, from 1970 to 2022, January averaged a wind speed of 9.6 mph; February, 10.1 mph; March, 11.1 mph; and April, 11.4 mph.
This year alone, our winds averaged 8.9 mph in January; 10.7 mph in February; 10.6 mph in March; and 12.5 mph in April.
This makes February and April of 2022 windier than average so far.
Steve Piltz with the Tulsa NWS confirmed that we have had several large storm systems move across the country that caused gusty winds over large areas. Those big storms affected the area for longer than usual.
Winds remain gusty going into the start of the weekend as an approaching cold front moves through. A wind advisory is in effect for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with gusts up to 40 mph at times.
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang
-
- Updated
- 0
In addition to her daily video forecasts, Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang is writing stories on weather. Each Wednesday, she'll publish a column on weather and on Sundays, she'll answer your weather questions in her Q&A column. Bookmark this page and keep up with her stories:
Email kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com to submit a question for her weekly weather Q&A column.
Nearly three-fourths of thunderstorms take a similar southwest-to-northeast path, and that can often lead right along that I-44 corridor.
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain will return
The Earth is in constant balance, and the same can be said for air pressure. A state of equilibrium is always trying to be achieved whether on a large or small scale.
With gusts Thursday around 40 mph, Tulsa and several counties in northeast Oklahoma are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., with driving likely difficult for high-profile vehicles.
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
