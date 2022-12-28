 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Increasing clouds, windy: Watch Wednesday Dec 28 weather forecast

Today we will see gradually increasing clouds, especially after the lunch hour and into the evening. Winds will be very gusty as well. We will see winds sustained at 15-20 mph from the south with gusts getting to 40 mph at times. 

Highs for today will reach into the upper 50s. 

Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s. For tomorrow we will see highs in the 50s and 60s once again across the area. Those mild temperatures continue through the weekend. 

The next chance for rain returns on Monday before another front moves in. The highs will drop back down 

Sunday Weather Q&A: What is a Bomb Cyclone?

Sunday Weather Q&A: What is a Bomb Cyclone?

The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.

