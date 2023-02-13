Afternoon clouds will increase with a light south breeze as highs climb back into the 60s today.

As we head into the evening the chance for rain will pick up. Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will move through. Winds will be gusty throughout the morning and that morning commute will more than likely be a soggy one.

Showers will wrap up around lunchtime on Tuesday and then gradually clearing skies will occur as we head into the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday will get into the 60s again. We may even see low 70s by Wednesday.