Increased cloud coverage is expected today. Highs will warm into the 60s with a south wind. The chance for showers and storms will increase as we head into the evening and a front moves through.
Highs on Sunday will be cooler, but we will see more sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s.
For next week we have expect 50s on Monday, 60s on Tuesday, and 70s on Wednesday.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
