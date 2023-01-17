 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Increased cloud coverage, overnight rain: watch Tuesday Jan 17 weather forecast

Today we start with temperatures in the 40s, but warm back into the 60s by the afternoon. There will be more cloud coverage for the second half of the day with a chance for rain increasing by the overnight hours in to the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday are back in the 60s again, but they will drop from there. After showers for the first half of the day on Wednesday, we will see gradually clearing skies and then winds will shift overnight on Wednesday from the northeast. By Thursday it will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

