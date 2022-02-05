Ice still makes for slick streets, but sunny days are ahead

Tulsa accumulated 7.5 inches of snow from Wednesday through Friday, but sunny days are ahead.

Snowfall totals in other parts of the area on Thursday alone totaled 2.5-3 inches in Collinsville, 2 inches in both Bartlesville and Verdigris, and 1.5 inches in both Broken Arrow and Pryor.

Streets remained slick and hazardous Friday, and drivers should continue to exercise caution if travel is necessary.

“In addition to the snow, bitterly cold conditions continue,” forecasters said, noting that single-digit temperatures will continue into Saturday morning.

While a significant amount of snow melted on Friday, any snow that melted will refreeze overnight, adding to the dangerous road conditions, said Chuck Hodges, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

EMSA transported five patients with cold exposure Thursday, in addition to responding to four carbon monoxide incidents.

“Residents should wear shoes with grip and traction if walking outdoors in winter weather conditions, as icy surfaces could be covered by snow causing slips and falls,” EMSA spokesman Adam Paluka said in a news release.