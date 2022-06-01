Today is the first day of hurricane season. This year, like the past six, is expected to be a record-breaking year in terms of tropical activity.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration came out with its 2022 predictions for the Atlantic basin, and once again they were higher than average, with 14 to 21 named storms. Six to 10 of those storms are predicted to become hurricanes, and three to six of those could be major hurricanes.
A major hurricane is defined as a storm with winds exceeding 110 mph (categories 3 through 5).
In 2021 the National Hurricane Center had 21 named storms, and in 2020, 30 named storms. The average number of named storms per year is 14. These past two years, the NHC ran out of names and had to start using the Greek alphabet to name storms.
In an interview with The Associated Press, NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said this hurricane season is “going to be similar to last year.” And he reminded people that “you only need one bad storm to dramatically affect your life.”
One factor that could lead to a more active season this year is that it’s another La Nina year. La Nina actually reduces wind shear, the changing of wind direction as you go up in the atmosphere. With little wind shear, hurricanes are able to strengthen.
But you may wonder how this directly affects those in Oklahoma and other landlocked states?
In our weekly weather podcast, Across the Sky, which features all four of our Lee Enterprises meteorologists and airs each Monday, I spoke with Joel Cline, the tropical program coordinator at the National Weather Service.
Cline stressed that just because Oklahomans are inland, it does not mean we should let our guard down with these storms.
Storms of this caliber often make national news, so even though we are not along the coastline, we will still hear about it. However, there are many times when the remnants from one of these hurricanes, particularly those that affect the Gulf Coast, can get sucked up into the jetstream and bring torrential downpours and flash flooding to our state.
Cline suggests always being aware of the weather situation and the forecast path of the storm’s remnants.
For those in Oklahoma who live in flood-prone areas, make sure you have a plan, because these tropical systems can really produce a lot of rainfall.
Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang
In addition to her daily video forecasts, Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang is writing stories on weather. Each Wednesday, she'll publish a column on weather and on Sundays, she'll answer your weather questions in her Q&A column.
Email kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com to submit a question for her weekly weather Q&A column.
Nearly three-fourths of thunderstorms take a similar southwest-to-northeast path, and that can often lead right along that I-44 corridor.
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain will return
The Earth is in constant balance, and the same can be said for air pressure. A state of equilibrium is always trying to be achieved whether on a large or small scale.
With gusts Thursday around 40 mph, Tulsa and several counties in northeast Oklahoma are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., with driving likely difficult for high-profile vehicles.
