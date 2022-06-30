Humidity and heat return for the weekend

As we head into the second half of the week and the upcoming weekend we are going to see the humidity return and the temperatures spike back into the upper 90s and low 100s.
Over the weekend the remnants from the tropical system in the Gulf may make their way in to portions of eastern Oklahoma and could increase our rain chances. However, if they stay south and east, then we will remain dry over the weekend.
The triple digits return by Tuesday through Thursday next week.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
