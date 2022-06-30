 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood

Humidity and heat return for the weekend

  • 0

As we head into the second half of the week and the upcoming weekend we are going to see the humidity return and the temperatures spike back into the upper 90s and low 100s. 

Over the weekend the remnants from the tropical system in the Gulf may make their way in to portions of eastern Oklahoma and could increase our rain chances. However, if they stay south and east, then we will remain dry over the weekend.

The triple digits return by Tuesday through Thursday next week. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert