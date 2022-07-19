Hottest day of the year expected: Watch Tuesday's weather forecast

Today's temperatures are forecasted to be the hottest of 2022 so far. Highs today will soar to near 109 degrees with sunny skies and a south breeze. If you have any outdoor activities planned for today, please use caution. Heat-related illness can come on quickly.

An excessive heat warning will remain in effect for today.

Tonight we will only see lows near 80.

For Wednesday and Thursday there are a few pop-up showers possible. Otherwise, heat is the main story. We will continue to see triple-digit temperatures through the week and into the weekend.