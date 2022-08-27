Hot with a few stray showers today: watch Saturday's weather forecast

Highs today will be nice and toasty. We will warm to the mid-to-upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies are expected, however, there may be a few stray showers.
For Sunday the chance for rain will increase. Scattered showers will remain throughout the day today and into the start of the week.
Highs for next week will be cooler as well. We will only warm to near 90 degrees with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
