Hot with a few spotty afternoon showers: watch Friday's weather forecast

Highs this afternoon will reach back into the 90s. Winds will be relatively light from the south at 5-10 mph and heat index values will warm into the triple digits once again. However, there is a slight chance for a few spotty showers by the afternoon. 

Tonight we will drop back into the 70s. It will be relatively quiet and mild overnight. 

For the weekend, expect much of the same. Highs will be in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the 70s. Mostly sunny skies are forecasted both days. 

Local Weather

