Hot week ahead: Watch Monday's weather forecast

Today the temperatures start in the 70s with a light north wind. It will still be warm and muggy. Skies will be mostly clear and through the day we see a quick warm up and highs will top off in the low 100s.
Overnight the lows will drop back into the 70s.
The temperatures will remain in the 100s for the week ahead. Mostly sunny skies are expected each day.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
