Hot start to the weekend, changes in sight: watch Saturday's weather forecast

More of the same is expected today when it comes to the forecast. Highs will be in the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow. Winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph. 

By Sunday we start to see a change in the forecast. A system will move into the area bringing an increased chance for showers and storms. This starts on Sunday and continues through the better part of next week.

With that, we are looking for temperatures in the upper 80s each day and a chance for rain.

