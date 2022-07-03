 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot, humid, but dry: Watch Sunday's weather forecast

Hot, humid conditions will persist again for today. There are many 4th of July celebrations taking place tonight in advance of Monday's holiday. For this evening the temperatures will gradually fall into the low 90s by 8pm and upper 80s by 10pm.

For Monday morning we will start with temperatures in the low 80s. By the afternoon we will top off near 100 degrees with lots of humidity and sunny skies.

The triple-digit heat will continue through the week with little relief in sight. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Local Weather

