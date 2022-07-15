Hot end to the week: Watch Friday's weather forecast

Temperatures will be in the 100 today with a south wind and building humidity. Mostly sunny skies are expected.
Tonight under clear skies we will drop into the 70s.
For Saturday, partly cloudy skies are expected. Highs will be in the 100s.
Sunday a weak front will move through that will bring a chance for a few scattered showers. The overnight lows in Sunday into Monday will also be a bit cooler. But the highs remain in the 100s for the weekend and next week.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
