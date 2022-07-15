 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hot end to the week: Watch Friday's weather forecast

  • 0

Temperatures will be in the 100 today with a south wind and building humidity. Mostly sunny skies are expected.

Tonight under clear skies we will drop into the 70s. 

For Saturday, partly cloudy skies are expected. Highs will be in the 100s.

Sunday a weak front will move through that will bring a chance for a few scattered showers. The overnight lows in Sunday into Monday will also be a bit cooler. But the highs remain in the 100s for the weekend and next week. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert