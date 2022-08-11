Hot, dry day ahead: watch Thursday's weather forecast

Hot and dry conditions persist today. Highs will climb into the upper-90s with mostly sunny skies.

Overnight lows will drop into the 70s with clear skies.

For Friday and the weekend we will see highs continue to warm into the upper 90s and low 100s.

It may be a ways out, but relief is in sight as we move towards the middle of next week. Highs will drop to the 80s with a chance for rain.