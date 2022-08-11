Hot, dry day ahead: watch Thursday's weather forecast

Hot and dry conditions persist today. Highs will climb into the upper-90s with mostly sunny skies.
Overnight lows will drop into the 70s with clear skies.
For Friday and the weekend we will see highs continue to warm into the upper 90s and low 100s.
It may be a ways out, but relief is in sight as we move towards the middle of next week. Highs will drop to the 80s with a chance for rain.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today