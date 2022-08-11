 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hot, dry day ahead: watch Thursday's weather forecast

  • 0

Hot and dry conditions persist today. Highs will climb into the upper-90s with mostly sunny skies.

Overnight lows will drop into the 70s with clear skies. 

For Friday and the weekend we will see highs continue to warm into the upper 90s and low 100s. 

It may be a ways out, but relief is in sight as we move towards the middle of next week. Highs will drop to the 80s with a chance for rain.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert