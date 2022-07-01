 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot and humid heading into the holiday weekend

The heat and humidity move back in as we head in to the holiday weekend.

For today our highs will warm back into the mid-to-upper 90s with a south wind. Dew points begin to rise as well. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day.

For Saturday and Sunday our highs will remain in the 90s. There is a slight chance for seeing a few scattered showers by Saturday afternoon late and Saturday evening. 

By early next week the triple digit temperatures return to the area. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

