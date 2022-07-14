Hot and dry: Watch Thursday's weather forecast

Temperatures this morning are in the 70s, but by the afternoon we are back in the triple digits. Winds will be out of the south with lots of humidity.

Overnight we will drop into the 70s.

Tomorrow the 100s are back and they hang with us through the weekend. There is a slight chance for seeing a stray shower on Sunday as a weak front moves through. This will bring the overnight lows on Sunday into Monday back into the lower 70s.