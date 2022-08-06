Hot and dry start to the weekend: watch Saturday's weather forecast

This morning will be mostly clear and humid. Temperatures will start in the upper 70s and warm into the low 90s by our lunch hour. By the afternoon the high will finish at that 100 degree mark. Winds will remain from the south at 10-15 mph.

Overnight will be clear with a low near 80.

For Sunday we will continue to see mostly clear skies. Highs will once again be near 100 degrees.

As we start the work week there is an increased chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 90s through the middle of the week.