Hot and dry start to the weekend: watch Saturday's weather forecast

Today we will start off in the low 80s with lots of humidity and heat. Winds will be from the south today at 10-15 mph and highs will soar into the triple digits. We will top off near 106 this afternoon.
Overnight under clear skies our lows will only drop to near 80 degrees.
As we move into Sunday more heat and humidity is expected. Highs will be back near 107/
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
