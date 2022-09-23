 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot afternoon, but cooler weather returns: watch Saturday's weather forecast

Today will be the warmest day on the seven-day planner. Highs will climb well into the 90s with mostly sunny skies. 

The good news is another strong front moves in for Sunday and the start of the work week. 

This will bring a few stray showers possible on Sunday, but then highs only in the 80s by Monday. 

