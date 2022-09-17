 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highs soar into the mid 90s today: watch Saturday's weather forecast

Today our highs will soar into the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies and a south wind at 5-15 mph. Gusts may get up to 20 mph at times. 

Clear conditions will continue overnight as we drop into the 70s. 

For Sunday the highs will soar into the upper-90s.

By Monday we may even be seeing triple digit heat across parts of the state. 

