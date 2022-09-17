Highs soar into the mid 90s today: watch Saturday's weather forecast

Today our highs will soar into the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies and a south wind at 5-15 mph. Gusts may get up to 20 mph at times.
Clear conditions will continue overnight as we drop into the 70s.
For Sunday the highs will soar into the upper-90s.
By Monday we may even be seeing triple digit heat across parts of the state.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today