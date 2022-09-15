 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highs near 90 with sunshine today: Watch Thursday's weather forecast

Today we start with temperatures in the 60s, we will warm to 90 degrees by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a south breeze and 5-15 mph.

Overnight lows will drop back into the 60s.

Tomorrow our highs will warm slightly, into the low 90s. That warming trend will continue through the weekend and into the start of next week. In fact, we may tie previously set record of 100 degrees on Monday. 

Looks like our next cool down won't arrive until Thursday of next week. So get ready for a wave of warm weather!

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

