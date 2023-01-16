Highs near 70 today: watch Monday Jan 16 weather forecast

Our highs today will soar to nearly 70 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to continue with gusts near 35 mph at times.
As we move into Tuesday the chance for rain will increase and the temperatures will drop back into the 50s - though still far from average for this time of year.
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today