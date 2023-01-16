 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highs near 70 today: watch Monday Jan 16 weather forecast

Our highs today will soar to nearly 70 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to continue with gusts near 35 mph at times. 

As we move into Tuesday the chance for rain will increase and the temperatures will drop back into the 50s - though still far from average for this time of year. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

