Highs near 50 today: watch Sunday Nov 20 weather forecast

It will be a cold start with sunshine through the day and highs near 50 by the afternoon.
Dry conditions will persist as we start the work week. Temperatures will bump into the 50s and 60s for the week.
By Thanksgiving Day a front will move in that will increase the wind from the north and bring a slight chance for a few showers. Highs that day will remain in the low-to-mid 50s.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
