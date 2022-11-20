 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highs near 50 today: watch Sunday Nov 20 weather forecast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It will be a cold start with sunshine through the day and highs near 50 by the afternoon. 

Dry conditions will persist as we start the work week. Temperatures will bump into the 50s and 60s for the week. 

By Thanksgiving Day a front will move in that will increase the wind from the north and bring a slight chance for a few showers. Highs that day will remain in the low-to-mid 50s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert