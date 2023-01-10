 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highs near 20 degrees above average today: watch Tuesday January 10 weather forecast

After a chilly start, it will be a mild afternoon. Highs will soar into the mid to even upper 60s in some spots. This will make us nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year. 

A few high level clouds will pass across the area. 

On Wednesday we will continue to see warm weather with highs back in the 60s. 

By Thursday a front will pass that will bring temperatures down into the 40s for the highs - closer to where we should be this time of year. 

