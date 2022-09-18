Highs near 100 degrees today: watch Sunday's weather forecast

Today will be warm and windy. Highs will touch near 100. Mostly sunny skies will persist with a few passing clouds possible.
Overnight lows will drop into the 70s with clear skies.
For Monday we will see temperatures touch right on that 100 degree mark. These conditions will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
Unfortunately, relief from this summer-like heat won't come until Friday and the weekend.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
