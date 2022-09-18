 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highs near 100 degrees today: watch Sunday's weather forecast

  • 0

Today will be warm and windy. Highs will touch near 100. Mostly sunny skies will persist with a few passing clouds possible. 

Overnight lows will drop into the 70s with clear skies. 

For Monday we will see temperatures touch right on that 100 degree mark. These conditions will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. 

Unfortunately, relief from this summer-like heat won't come until Friday and the weekend. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert