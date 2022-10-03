 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highs in the mid-80s today: watch Monday Oct 3 weather forecast

Today we will start with temperatures in the low 50s but warm into the mid 80s with sunshine and a light wind. 

This week we will see lows in the mid50s and highs in the mid 80s through Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday a cool front will arrive and set us back into the low-to-mid 70s for the highs with the lows in the 40s.

