Today's highs will climb into the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies.
By Monday we will see stronger winds and a few more clouds and highs in the mid 60s. This is ahead of a front that will move through on Monday night. It will bring a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.
However, the temperatures behind the front wont be as cold as last week. We will see highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s with a chance for rain Tueday through Thursday.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
