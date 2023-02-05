Today's highs will climb into the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies.

By Monday we will see stronger winds and a few more clouds and highs in the mid 60s. This is ahead of a front that will move through on Monday night. It will bring a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

However, the temperatures behind the front wont be as cold as last week. We will see highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s with a chance for rain Tueday through Thursday.