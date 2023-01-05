Highs in the 50s with clear skies: watch Thursday Jan 5 weather forecast

Today we will start off near freezing, but temperatures will climb into the 50s by the afternoon. Skies will be clear and winds will be from the northwest.
Overnight lows will drop back into the 30s, just around that freezing mark.
For Friday the winds will shift from the south and highs will warm into the 60s. There will be more cloud coverage on Friday and a slight chance for a stray shower.
Otherwise, the front will pass and the temperatures will drop only into the low 50s again for the weekend with mostly clear skies.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
