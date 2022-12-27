 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highs in 40s today, sunny skies: watch Tuesday Dec 27 weather forecast

While it is a very chilly start this morning, by the afternoon we will warm into the 40s with sunny skies. Winds will pick up slightly today from the south with gusts to 25 and 30 mph at times. 

As we head through the week the temperatures will continue to warm. Winds stay gusty from the south through Thursday before our next weak front moves in.

Highs will also warm into the 60s. 

Out next chance for rain returns by Friday and Saturday. 

