Highs above freezing today, warming this week: watch Monday Dec 26 weather forecast

Today we are going to see highs in the mid-t0-upper 30s. This will be the coolest day this week, as we are warming into the 40s tomorrow and 50s and 60s the rest of the week.
Overnight lows will gradually warm as well. We will see temperatures much milder by the end of the week.
The next chance for rain will come by Friday night into Saturday with scattered showers possible.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
