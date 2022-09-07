The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is the saying true that 'When dew is on the grass, rain will never come to pass'? Does a sticky drawer mean rain is coming?
Your Labor Day forecast is shaping up to be rather pleasant. We will have a cool, comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. B…
We start our morning off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. As we move through the day we will warm into the 80s by the lun…
Today will start in the 60s and 70s and warm into the 80s by lunchtime with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for seeing a few pop…
Today will be mostly clear and warm with highs near 90.
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
It will be another beautiful start to the day. Temperatures are in the 60s with partly cloudy skies nd light winds. By the lunch hour we will …
For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…