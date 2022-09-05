Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is the saying true that 'When dew is on the grass, rain will never come to pass'? Does a sticky drawer mean rain is coming?
There is a chance for a few showers early in the day, but any chance for rain will taper by the middle of the day. More sunshine will beam thr…
This morning will start off with temperatures in the low 70s and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. By lunch we will warm into the 80s with …
We start our morning off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. As we move through the day we will warm into the 80s by the lun…
Today will start in the 60s and 70s and warm into the 80s by lunchtime with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for seeing a few pop…
Today will be mostly clear and warm with highs near 90.
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't …
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are p…
Clouds are one of my favorite things about meteorology. Aside from being pretty to look at, they can actually tell you quite a lot about the weather around you.