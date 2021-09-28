Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.