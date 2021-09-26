Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.