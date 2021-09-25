 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

